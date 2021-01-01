Datamine (DAM) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Datamine has a market capitalization of $295,953.49 and $15,634.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039200 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001720 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,736,998 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars.

