Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.01 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $294,160.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.