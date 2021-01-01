DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, DEEX has traded up 107.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $116,240.49 and approximately $1,006.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005255 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001685 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005058 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

