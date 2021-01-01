DEEX Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market cap of $116,070.36 and approximately $464.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005150 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001680 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005177 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001118 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

