DeFiner Hits Market Cap of $583,170.86 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. DeFiner has a total market cap of $583,170.86 and $125,398.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00130401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00559371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00154012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00299079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00050070 BTC.

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,099,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

