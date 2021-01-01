DEX (DEX) One Day Volume Hits $121,902.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $121,902.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00126951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00178837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00555310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049860 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

