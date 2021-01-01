DigitalNote Trading 10% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $27,178.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.00568917 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,346,085 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,528,031 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

