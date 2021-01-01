EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Reaches $971,209.36

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $971,209.36 and approximately $823.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.