EBCoin (EBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,070.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $844,716.82 and $5,070.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00297001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.02032175 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

