Eden Reaches Market Cap of $716,812.92 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Eden token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $716,812.92 and approximately $26,623.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

