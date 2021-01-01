Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00130302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00153896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00300678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

