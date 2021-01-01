Egretia (EGT) One Day Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, IDEX and Kucoin. Egretia has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.