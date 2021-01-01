Emerald Crypto Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $224,102.74 and approximately $10.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

