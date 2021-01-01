ExclusiveCoin Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $522,943.60 and $2,750.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008011 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.