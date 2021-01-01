Financial Comparison: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) vs. PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PostRock Energy has a beta of -10.57, indicating that its share price is 1,157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PostRock Energy and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.63 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -47.00

PostRock Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PostRock Energy and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats PostRock Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The company also has minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian basin. Its estimated proved reserves include 119.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 4.1 million barrels of oil. As of March 27, 2015, the company owned and operated approximately 3,000 wells and maintained approximately 2,200 miles of gas gathering lines primarily in the Cherokee Basin. PostRock Energy Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On December 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of PostRock Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 1, 2016.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

