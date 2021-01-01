FinNexus Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $393,865.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00040040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00297807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.70 or 0.01983273 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.