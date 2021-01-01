Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Hits $5.01 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Flash has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $311.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flash has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

