Flash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Flash has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $749.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

