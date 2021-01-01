Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002399 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $397,710.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

