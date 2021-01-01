Folder Protocol Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $2.15 million and $437,468.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.