Fusion 24-Hour Volume Hits $793,269.00 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $793,269.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,759.55 or 0.97929860 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,913,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,343,710 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

