Fyooz Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $177,692.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,407,787 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.