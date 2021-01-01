GCN Coin (GCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $27,263.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00432760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

