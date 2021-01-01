GCN Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 57.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $20.33. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $41,199.15 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00425841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

