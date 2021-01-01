Geeq Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $246,075.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.