Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,948.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including $10.42, $5.63, $50.68 and $20.33. Giant has a total market cap of $70,553.34 and $6,948.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00276136 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1,336.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $5.63, $31.10, $18.98, $50.68, $13.92, $70.83, $24.71, $33.89, $11.91, $7.59 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.