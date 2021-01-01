Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.10, $33.89, $10.42 and $24.71. Giant has a market capitalization of $71,283.24 and $6,604.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00191227 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $70.83, $33.89, $7.59, $24.71, $13.92, $31.10, $20.33, $10.42, $50.68, $18.98, $11.91 and $5.63. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.