Gossip Coin Achieves Market Cap of $28,614.92 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $28,614.92 and $16.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021811 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002297 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030783 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.