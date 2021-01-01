Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,562.10 and approximately $9.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021689 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001080 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00030179 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

