Gossipcoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $42,854.20 and approximately $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00126951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00178837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00555310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049860 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

