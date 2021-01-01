Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $707.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00130302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00153896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00300678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

