Graviocoin Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

