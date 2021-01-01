GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00296870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.61 or 0.02039191 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

