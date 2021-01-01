GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.74 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.74 million and $5.63 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,872,545 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.