GXChain Market Capitalization Reaches $21.08 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.08 million and $6.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,870,950 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

