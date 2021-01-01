HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Volume Hits $544,989.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $149.87 million and $544,989.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001637 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

