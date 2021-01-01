HedgeTrade Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,308.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $157.12 million and approximately $471,308.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001618 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

