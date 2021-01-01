Helex (HLX) Market Cap Achieves $30,385.11

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 94.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Helex has a total market cap of $30,385.11 and $3,013.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helex has traded up 272.9% against the US dollar. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.33 or 0.02021578 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.