Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $63.27 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $63.27 million and $161,834.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00436495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

