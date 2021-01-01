HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0056

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $866.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.35 or 1.00002902 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00040311 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,985,694 coins and its circulating supply is 259,850,544 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

