Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $17.10 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $13.49 or 0.00045965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Binance. Horizen has a market cap of $143.11 million and $17.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00224499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,606,406 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Bittrex, Graviex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.