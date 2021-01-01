Huobi Token Price Tops $4.94 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $988.91 million and $304.92 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00016850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00297001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.02032175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

