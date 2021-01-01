Huobi Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $382.58 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $382.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.