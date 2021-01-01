IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $512,975.14 and $36,050.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cashierest, Gate.io, HitBTC, OEX, Allbit, LBank, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinTiger, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

