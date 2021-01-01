Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $61.62 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00014046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00563189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00161673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00300759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00050319 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,975,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

