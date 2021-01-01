Ink Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,660.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $253,903.46 and $1,660.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

