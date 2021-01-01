Insight Protocol (INX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $263,610.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00296870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.61 or 0.02039191 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

