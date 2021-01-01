Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Hits $8.42 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and $52,808.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.33 or 0.02021578 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

