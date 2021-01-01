Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,253.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $52,253.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

