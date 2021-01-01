Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for A10 Networks (ATEN)

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2020 – A10 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. "

12/28/2020 – A10 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – A10 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – A10 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – A10 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – A10 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – A10 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2020 – A10 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – A10 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/6/2020 – A10 Networks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/2/2020 – A10 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 358,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,834. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $163,635. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 756.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $64,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

